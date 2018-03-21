Virginia JantzJan. 22, 1923 - March 19, 2018Virginia Copeland Jantz, 95, passed away Monday, March 19, 2018. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 23, at Oakwood Cemetery, with Dr. Ralph Wagner officiating.Virginia was born January 22, 1923, in Waco, Texas, to parents, Queen Zoe Pierce and William Clifford, Sr. Much of her childhood was spent on a small farm near Hog Creek in Speegleville. She and her brother, Billy, and sister, Eudora Nell, spent many hours swimming in the creek and helping with farm animals. She graduated from Waco High School in 1940. In 1942, she married Elliott Michael Jantz, who was at that time serving in the Army during WWII. They were married 61 years.Virginia is a graduate of Baylor University, receiving BA and MS degrees in education. She was an elementary teacher in Waco public schools. When she retired, she became very interested in family history. After years of travel, and much research, she published four books on her family history. Virginia loved books and reading, and had an extensive library in her home. She enjoyed family gatherings and BBQ cookouts.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elliott Jantz; brother, William Clifford Copeland, Jr.; sister, Eudora Nell Hawkins; and daughter-in-law, Mary Elaine Jantz.Virginia is survived by her son, Mitchell Jantz of McGregor; daughter, Betty Jantz Crow of Speegleville; grandchildren, Leah Wagner of Shiner, Jason Crow of Speegleville, Jayme Crow of Robinson and Tamara Holey of McGregor; seven great grandchildren and three nieces.The family would like to thank the staff at Wesley Woods for the wonderful care she received in her last years.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
