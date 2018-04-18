John Albert Jansen, Jr.June 18, 1928 - April 15, 2018John A. Jansen, Jr., USAF Lieutenant Colonel (retired), age 89, went to be with the Lord on April 15, 2018. There he will join his wife of 60 years, Carol Jansen, and daughter, Susan Jansen, whom preceded him in death. A graveside service will be 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 18, at Waco Memorial Park.Born on June 18, 1928, in Arlington, Massachusetts, to Martha B. Jansen and John A. Jansen, Sr., John entered the US Air Force in October 1948 and received his first assignment as an Instructor Pilot at James Connally Air Force base, Waco, Texas, where he met his wife to be, Carol Jean Baier of Waco. During the period from 1944 to 1948, John worked for Massachusetts Institute of Technology doing research for the development of Dadar for military aircraft, thus leading him to his Air Force career. He retired in February 1969 after completion of twenty years of service, which included one year as a fighter/bomber pilot during the Korean war. John, his wife, Carol, and daughter, Susan, believed their most memorable Air Force assignment was being stationed with the RAF just outside of London, England, for three years; returning to San Antonio, in October 1962. John retired after twenty years as an Air Force pilot. The last seven being Chief Pilot of an Aeromedical Squadron at Kelly Air Force Base, San Antonio. After retirement from the Air Force, John spent the next thirty-two and one-half years as administrator and vice president of a locally-owned insurance company.John would like to thank his family, special friends and caregivers for their time and efforts over the past several years of his life.In lieu of flowers, John and the family has asked that donations be made to St. Jude's Hospital.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
