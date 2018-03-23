Ray L JacksonNov. 5, 1935 - March 11, 2018Ray Jackson passed away Sunday, March 11. Service will be Saturday, March 24 at 11 a.m. at Greater Ebnezer Baptist Church. Interment will be at Central Texas State Veteran Cemetery in Killeen Monday, March 26 at 10 a.m.Dorsey-Keatts WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

