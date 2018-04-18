Dale M. JacksMay 14, 1933 - Apr. 14, 2018Dale M. Jacks, 84, passed peacefully Saturday April 14, 2018, at his residence. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 19, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with Dr. Cary Killough officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 18, at the funeral home.Dale was born May 14, 1933 in Quinlin, Hunt County, Texas, to Jesse Lawrence Sr. and wife Annie Mae. He married Bennie Dee Jacks on December 24, 1951 in Peniel, Texas. Dale worked for and retired from Intercontinental Mfg. of Garland, Texas. After moving to Waco, he worked for Brookshires in Robinson.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Bennie Dee Jacks; sister, Betty Agee; son, Dennis Bruce Jacks; and granddaughter, Virginia Jacks.Dale is survived by his sons, Brian Jacks and wife, Mary, of Waco, Texas, Bret Keith Jacks and wife, Peggy, of Wylie, Texas, Kevin Jacks and wife, Ginger, of Montgomery, Alabama; and daughter-in law, Molly Jacks; daughters, Jana Hamilton and husband, Loyd of Waco, Texas, and Kara Helm and husband, Mark of Pottsboro, Texas; 18 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the Doctors, nurses and other staff of Texas Home Health Care who helped during this illness.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
