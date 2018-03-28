Ollie H. InmonMar. 8, 1936 - Mar. 26, 2018Ollie H. Inmon, age 82 of Gatesville, passed away on Monday, March 26, 2018 at his home.Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 30, 2018 at Scott's Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Darrel Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Kosse City Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.Ollie was born on March 8, 1936 in Kosse, Texas to the late Payton and Vinnie Lloyd Inmon. He grew up in Kosse and graduated from Kosse High School in 1954. He married Patricia Siegert of Bryan in 1959. They resided in Bryan, Denison and Waco, until moving to Gatesville in 1985. He spent 48 years in the grocery business with Safeway and H.E.B. until his retirement in 2007. He served on the Gatesville City Council for many years and was an active member of the Gatesville Exchange Club. He spent his retirement years traveling with friends and family and was an avid supporter of Gatesville High School sports. He also was a big supporter of his grandchildren and attended as many of their sporting events as possible. He was the local "Santa Claus" for many local events, to include the Gatesville Christmas Parade. Ollie was often times, the source of gifts over the years, for those who "anonymously" received flowers, Valentine candy or balloons, etc.He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia and son, Michael in 2006; and three younger siblings, Ronnie Inmon, Jay Inmon and Jimmie Tillmon.He is survived by a daughter, Brenda Brown and husband, Terry; son, David Inmon; three grandchildren, Tyler Inmon, Weston Brown and Amanda Brown; and three great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to the Gatesville Boys and Girls Club, 2533 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528 or any children's charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
