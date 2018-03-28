Roberta TaylorNov. 15, 1917 - March 28, 2009My Sweet Mother,It has been nine years since you left me. My heart will never heal. I love and miss you so very much. I thank God everyday for blessing me with a mother like you. Rest in peace dear mother.Love always, Rita

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.