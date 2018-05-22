Nolan L. RounsavallDec. 22, 1952 - May 22, 2017In memory of Nolan L. Rounsavall Your memories live on forever in our hearts.We love and miss you every day. Bonnie, Kristen, Marc, Kathy, grandchildren, family and friends

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.