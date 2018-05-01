Georgia Marie Freeman RosetteMay 1, 1940 - Aug. 8, 2012Happy 78thBirthday Mama!We love and miss you very much. You will be forever in our hearts.Your daughters, Carolyn, Barnette & Patrice, grandchildren & great-grandchildren

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.