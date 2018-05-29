Sylvia PorterMay 3, 1958 - May 29, 2017It's been a year since we said goodbye and not a day passes that you are not in our thoughts. We love and miss you very much. Thinking of you on today, your anniversary in heaven.From your husband, David; children, Terrance, Shardae and Shakera; and grandchildren, Terrance Jr., Nyla and Cameron.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.