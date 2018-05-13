May PimptonMarch 25, 1951 - April 14, 2018Seems like it was just yesterday that I was talking to you, hugging you and kissing you. You were a great mother and will truly be missed.On this mother's day, I post to let the world know how much I love you. You were my heart and I was your world. I promise to not fail at anything I do and I know that we will meet again. Just know that you are in my heart eternally. There is no love like the love of a mother and I feel immensely blessed to have had you as my mother.If I had the choice to choose a mother again, I would choose you all over again."When you look at your mother, you're lookingat the purest love you'll ever know""I love you, Happy Mother's Day"
