Caleb MorganAug. 21, 1983 - June 18, 2003As we remember our Caleb today, we are reminded of the song he sang the night before he left this world. He had been singing it repeatedly for three weeks. The last stanza was prophetic, "I'm looking for Jesus, His Glory to come, for Jesus died on the tree. It'll be a cloud of white angels to carry me Home, this is like heaven to me." We are thankful Caleb was ready and even excited about going to heaven. We are thankful for his sister, Hannah, who shared his love for Jesus and who sang God's praises with him. We are thankful for the godly friends the Lord put in Caleb's life, for family who loved and encouraged him. And we're thankful the Lord gave us Caleb for the time that we had him, and for the assurance that that we'll be with him for eternity!We are blessed!Bud and Mary Jane
Tags
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.