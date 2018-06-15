Tara L. McDowellJune 1, 1976 - June 15, 2017It has been one year today that the Beautiful Soul of Tara-Tara L. McDowell left us. Today we stop to remember and rejoice that you are with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.Time passes and with it goes the beautiful memories silently kept of the one we loved and will never forget.Loved, Cherished and Celebrated,Lester, Lois, Madelyn, Andrea and Family

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.