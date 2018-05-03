Adam Martinez, JrDec. 31, 1987 - May 3, 2008Son, I miss you more and more every day. The only thing that keeps me going is knowing that I will see you again someday. Love you very much! - Your Dad From heaven you are still showing me the love you always had. I love you so much Bub! - Ambar I love and miss you more with each day that passes. - Vero Adam, there are no words to say how much I miss you. You were taken away so soon, but I find comfort knowing you are in a better place. Thank you for being the best brother. I love and miss you! - Stephanie
