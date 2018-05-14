Dorothy Faye MackMarch 4, 1940 - May 14, 2009Missing my mothertoday, nine long yearshas passed and herpresent is still strong.We love and missyou MotherEvelyn & DeloresYour daughters

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.