Deon LoveFebruary 8, 1993 - June 25, 2017D baby, today is one year that you have been gone. If we could have a lifetime wish and a dream that could come true, we would pray to God just to see and speak to you. Words won't bring you back, we know because we've tried. Neither will tears, we know because we've cried. You've left behind our broken hearts and precious memories too, but we've never wanted memories, we only wanted you.Love Da'Niya, Tahiry, Mom, Aston, Shawn, Dominique, Taylor, Alex, Grand, Papa, Candy and Sugar

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.