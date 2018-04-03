Viola J.M. LewisDec. 18, 1932 - April 3, 2014Mom,it's been four years.We love you like no tomorrow and then one day there wasn't one. you taught us well except how to live without you.Forever missed.VJ & Family

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.