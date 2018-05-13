James Clara Harris-WhitakerFeb. 14, 1942 - May 11, 1993Happy Mother's Day!The bond between mothers and their children is one defined by love.As a mother's prayers for her children are unending, so are the wisdom grace, and the strength they provide to their children.Remembering you is easy, I do it everyday, but missing you is a heartache that never goes away.Love, Sharon, Joe Jr., Darryl, Cheryl, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

