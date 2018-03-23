Leah Dornise (Henderson) HarrisJuly 28, 1981 - March 23, 2016My beautiful daughter, it has been two years since you left us and it seems as though it was just yesterday. We will never forgetyou, not even for amoment. Love always, Family

