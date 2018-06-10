Jacquline Nichols HallOct. 2, 1962 - June 10, 2017In memory of Jacquline'Neecy' Nichols Hall Its been one year since you went home to be with the Lord. There's not a day that goes by we do not miss you here on earth today.We celebrate your life here on earth and we will continue to do so every year until we join you in heaven.Love your kids, family, and friends.

