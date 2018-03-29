Victor Guerrero, IIIAug. 11, 1968 - March 29, 2011On the Anniversary of the day you went away. Since you have been gone. My life goal is to raise Shorty and Daisy like you would have wanted. I try my best to be the male model they need so they can grow up like Alyssa and I did. Everyday I think about you, all the Cowboys and Baylor games we went to, and I will do that for Shorty like you did for me. I will be the man that you and Popo Vic would like to see. We love you Victor.Love always, Di, Little Victor, Alyssa, Daisy, "Shorty", Mom, Albert, Milam family, Valdez family, Chapman family, Vences family, Flores family, Hysaw family, Keith Bush, North 19th & China Spring Bushs Family
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.