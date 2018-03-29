Freddie GomezJan. 16, 1964 - March 29, 2015We Miss YouOur hearts still ache with sadness, and many tears still flow. What it meant to lose you, no one will ever know.We hold you close within our hearts, and there you will remain. To walk with us throughout our lives, until we meet again.Love always,Debby, sister; Stella, neice, McKenzie, great neice; and Levi, great nephew

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.