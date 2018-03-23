Elizabeth Dean GambleMarch 23, 1968 - July 13, 2005In Our HeartsWe wish you Happy Birthday on your 50th birthday. We love and miss you but you are forever "In Our Hearts", as we say, see you later.Love your family"God Has Us Covered"

