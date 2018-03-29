Altovise La'Dell GambleMarch 29, 1972 - Aug. 10, 1998In Our HeartsWe are here once again to wish you a Happy Birthday on your 46th birthday. We carry you forever "In Our Hearts". We love and miss you and will see you later.Love your family"God Has Us Covered"

