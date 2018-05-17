Johnie Ray FranklinMay 17, 1966 - May 4, 2017In memory of J.R. Franklin your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. It's been a year since we said our last goodbye.Your, wife, Michele and sons Anthony, Brandon, and DaylanGone, but not forgottenForever in our hearts and minds Happy Heavenly Birthday!

