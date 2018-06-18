Bobby EvansOct. 11, 1960 - June 18, 2007Today will be 11 years that you have been gone. Our hearts still aches in sadness, our silent tears still flow, our hearts are full of memories, which we cherish each and everyday. What we wouldn't give for you to still be here with us.We loved you then, we love you still.Your Loving Family

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.