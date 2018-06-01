Joey Dale EthridgeNov. 27, 1974 - June 1, 1999They say time is a healer, I'm not sure if that's true. There's not a day that goes by son, that I don't think of you. Nineteen years have come and gone, the fact still remains. Time has not healed the years of pain! Of all the blessings in my life, some large, some small. To have you as my ONLY SON was the greatest blessing of all. Even now, the tears still fall, the son we'll love and miss forever brought happiness to us all.Love, Your family and friends

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.