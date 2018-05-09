Brian Dugas Sr.May 9, 1959 - May 25, 2017 Thinking of you and we miss you very much. Love, Dad and Momand family

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.