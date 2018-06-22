Alice DixonFeb. 1, 1948 - June 22, 2017Alice Marie,Wow, We can't believe it's been a year without your presence, your voice, your conversation, your laughter, your wisdom, and your cooking. It feels like you are gone on an extended trip and you will be back soon. Oh, how we wish that were true. We love and miss you! From day to day, you are still a part of every aspect of our life and that will never change.With love, Your Family and Friends

