Rachel CrainJune 2, 1980 - March 28, 2017It's been a long andhard year, missing youEVERYDAY!Happy 38th Birthdayin sweet heaven!Love,Mom and Dad; big sisters, Nette and Angie; brother-in-law, Paul; son, Tanny; daughter, Deja; husband, five nephews, two nieces, four great-nieces, and one great-nephew.WE LOVE YOU DEARLY!

