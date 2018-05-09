Dick Clark
May 9, 1937 - Aug. 24, 2015
Happy Birthday to the greatest man that ever lived. Not only were you always the life of the party, but also the World's best husband, father, grandfather and friend to all!
You've always been our "ROCK", and now you're our "ANGEL" too!
We are both so very thankful and blessed to have shared so, so many wonderful memories with you. We so treasure all of our FABULOUS, SPECIAL TIMES, and many wonderful vacations we took together! Without fail, every single year, you took us to Cancun to celebrate our birthdays, and we so loved and enjoyed going to beautiful Vail, Colorado --- (our home away from home) several times a year and every summer! Always looked so forward to walking to our tiny, precious Vail Chapel every Sunday morning. Afterwards, walking home to make strawberry daiquiris, and then off to the Vail Farmer's Market to enjoy the rest of the day. Every day in Vail, we all three loved, walking around the Vail Village enjoying live music played by our friends at Pepe's and the Red Lion... eating ice-cream at: "Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory" daily, and loving all of our wonderful dinners at Russell's, Left Bank & May Palace! THIS WAS THE BEST TIME OF OUR LIVES! We wouldn't trade any of our precious, priceless memories and wonderful, great times with you for anything in the whole WORLD!
Life will never be the same without our Third Musketeer!
Our hearts are very heavy as we miss you every single day! We have our sweet compassionate souls from watching you and your generosity and kindness to others. We've also learned to never give up, seeing and knowing your drive and perseverance. We have our great strength from "you"!
Your impact on everything and everyone you touched can never be fully measured. Your vibrancy, passion and love touched so many lives in so many ways, and provided so much joy and happiness to everyone who knew you!!!You were bigger than life, and loved and treasured every single moment along the way!
To know you was to absolutely "LOVE" YOU!
Words can never begin to express how very much we love and miss you!!!
Forever Yours,
Sandra and Christi Clark
"YOUR TWO FAVORITE GIRLS"
(1) entry
Happy Birthday, Dick
Fred Weekley
