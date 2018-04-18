Daniel "Danny" Castillo IISept 3, 1970 - April 18, 2008Tens years since you left us and our hearts still ache for you. We desperately long to hear your infectious laugh, see your beautiful smile and feel your warm squeezy hugs. There are some heart aches time does not heal. I wish you could have seen your own strength. You hid your struggles so well and you were too far away to feel the love and support of your family when you needed it the most. We will cherish the beautiful memories you left us with, but still wish we had more time.We love you and miss you.Always in our heartsYour loving family
