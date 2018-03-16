Daniel P. Casiano
July 13, 1931 - March 16, 2017
Dad, we can't accept the reality that you're gone.
That we will never hear your voice again and we will never again see that beautiful smile.
We Love You and Miss You!!
Arabelia, Armando Sr., Sylvia, Leticia, Janie, Graciela, grandchildren, & great-grandchildren.
