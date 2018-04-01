Calvin and Mildred Cannamore AdamsTo the Glory of God andIn Loving MemoryCalvin AdamsDec. 17, 1921Feb. 8, 2009 MildredCannamore AdamsApril 1, 2019Sept. 7, 2007 Easter with Our Risen LordFor God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. John 3:16

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.