Pearl and John K. BrooksPearl BrooksApr. 4, 1933~ Nov. 12, 2012 John K. BrooksMay 6, 1927~ Feb. 6, 2008 Happy Mother's Day Nanny!Hapy Belated Birthday Paw Paw! We all love you and miss you! Pearl and Vertis, Sutricia and Alton, your grandchildren, great-grandchildren, & great-great-son

