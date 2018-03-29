Frank A. BookerDec. 5, 1947 - March 29, 2007Dear Frank,It has been 11 years since God came and took you from us and left our hearts broken but we never forgot you. We remember your loving smile, all of your good deeds, and your most beautiful singing voice. Our memory of you will forever live on, when we are through toiling down here on earth. We will meet you again, so rest on my son. We love you much.Your mother, siblings, daughters,grandchildren, nieces, nephews, andbest Friend, Wand Green Booker

