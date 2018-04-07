Steven L. Aleman Jr.June 24, 1985 - April 7, 2015On this anniversary of the day you were taken to Paradise, your absence has left a painful ache in our hearts that will never go away. As we try to heal we will hold on and cherish all the special memories of you that are forever embedded in our mind, heart, and soul, that nothing or no one can ever replace.We love and miss you so much, all the words can't ever explain how we are feeling without you, because it will never be the same until we meet again dear brother.We miss you each and everyday. XOXOXOXAlways on our mind.Forever in our hearts.

