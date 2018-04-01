Mildred Cannamore AdamsApril 1, 1919 - Sept. 7, 2007To the Glory of God andIn Loving Memory Happy Birthday, MomWe love and miss youso much!I thank my Godupon every remembrance of you. Philippians 1:3KJV

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.