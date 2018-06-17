Georgia Mae HutyraApril 5, 1933 - June 15, 2018Georgia Mae Hutyra, age 85, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, June 15, 2018 in Hillsboro. A Rosary will be recited 6 pm Monday at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated 10 am Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.Georgia Mae was born April 5, 1933 the daughter of Joseph and Hermina (Dudik) Hubik. She attended schools in Hubbard. On January 9, 1954 she was united in marriage to Patrick P. Hutyra in Penelope. Patrick preceded her in death on July 20, 2006.Georgia Mae was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Georgia Mae enjoyed traveling, cooking, gardening, sewing and crafts. She especially loved spending time with her family.Georgia was also preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ervin Hubik; and a sister, Dorothy Matula.Survivors include her children, Darlene Neill and husband Jimmy of Hillsboro, Patrick L. Hutyra and wife Misty of Kilgore and Cynthia Hudson and husband Kelly of Bedford; grandchildren, Christopher Neill and wife Jessica, David Neill and wife Magan, Nicholas Neill, Stephanie Walters and husband Wade, Valerie Richardson and husband Jason, Rayne Gill and husband Brandon, Lee Jones, Chad Smith, Brendan Parker, Travis Parker, Clay Hudson and Tammy Hudson; great grandchildren, Abigail, Derek, Russell, Lambert, Collin, Cari, Mikayla, Garett, Trinity, Lily, Braxon, River and Boston; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Cemetery Association, or the charity of your choice. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
