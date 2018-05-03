Lyon HurtadoJune 8, 1924 - May 1, 2018Lyon Hurtado, 93, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Rev. C. Benjamin Magnaye as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., with Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 3, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Lyon was born on June 8, 1924, in Ft. Worth, Texas, and grew up in Mart, Texas. Lyon received his honorable discharge, at the age of 20, from the Armed Forces after more than two years of service in WWII with the 80th division in General Patton's Third Army in Germany. Lyon married the love of his life, Barbara Jean, on May 23, 1961. He retired from General Tire on December 12 1984. Lyon enjoyed life to the fullest. He shared many fond memories of traveling with friends and family, as well as spending sunny days boating at the lake.Lyon was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; his parents, Juan and Tiburcia Hurtado; his brothers, Albert, Julio, Ascension, Joe and Rufus Hurtado; and sisters, Lorenza Amaro, Hope Lopez, Mary Reyes and Pauline Ruiz.Left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Steve Hurtado and wife, Mary, and Felix Hurtado and Janie Rangel; sister, Janie Almanza; stepson, Bennie Medley; as well as many nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Steve Hurtado, Jr., Johnny Ruiz, Arthur Almanza, Michael Hurtado, Vincent Lopez, Jr., and Richard Odneal.In Lyon's words, "Flowers are pretty, but they don't last." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.