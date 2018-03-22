Sherman E. HuntOct. 16, 1933 - Mar. 20, 2018Sherman Edward Hunt, 84, of McGregor, passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 24, at Christian Life Church, 3015 N. Robinson Dr, Waco, with Pastors Robert and Chris Nelson officiating. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 23, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Sherman was born October 16, 1933, to Arlie and Bertie Denton Hunt in Gorman, TX. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1958. Sherman married Johnnie McDaniel on June 13, 1959. He was a disciplined and hard worker who always provided for his family. He was a man of God, who knew the Word and how to faithfully serve others. He and his wife were members of Christian Life Church. Sherman loved his family, and enjoyed playing games with his grandsons.Sherman was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Irma Jacot, Anita Whitley, Geraldine Hogan, and Mabel Louise Rowan; and his brother, AB Hunt.Sherman is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Johnnie Hunt; children, Leland Jay Hunt and wife Glennia, and Julie Hunt Loudamy and husband Wade; grandchildren, Jonathan Bryan Hunt, Caleb Loudamy, Keaton Loudamy, and Jaron Loudamy; sister, Lenora Hodgson; brother, Charles Hunt; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
