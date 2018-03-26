Charla M. HughesNov. 9,1957 - March 23, 2018Charla M. Hughes, 60, passed away Friday, March 23, 2018 at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital.Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 28, at St. Louis Catholic Church, 2001 N 25th St. Father Timothy Vaverek will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 27, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend.Charla was born November 9, 1957, in Waco, a daughter of Charles and Doris Montgomery. She married David Hughes on June 18, 1982 in Waco.Charla is survived by her husband, David; and their three children and their families: daughter, Megan Belknap of Frisco, and her husband, Chris, and their three daughters, Ella, Caroline and Abigail; daughter, Whitney Carter of Axtell, and her husband, Ronny, and their two children, Hannah and Eli; and son, Trenton Hughes of Friendswood, and his wife, Meagan, and their daughter, Adeline.She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Eddie Boykin of Waco; and brother, Michael Montgomery of Waco.Charla was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved grandparents, Laura and Odell McCawley.She was educated in Axtell schools and attended MCC where she obtained her degree in nursing. For over 40 years, she lovingly cared for thousands of Waco residents, providing them with the same compassionate care she would have given her own family. She was especially proud of her years serving in hospice and palliative care, where she offered so many patients and their families comfort and reassurance during the final stages of life.Charla was passionate about her family, and she especially relished her role as grandmother. She loved attending her grandchildren's games and performances and celebrated in their many accomplishments. She spent countless hours preparing for her famous "Nana & Papa Camp" held every summer and decorating her home to ensure the holidays were magical for her grandchildren.A lifelong Catholic, Charla put God first in her life. She was, above all, a faithful servant and always looked to Him for guidance throughout her life. She loved to share her faith with family, friends, and patients.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Montserrat Jesuit Retreat House, a place of joyful solace throughout Charla's life.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.