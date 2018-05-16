Gary HopkinsJuly 9, 1951 - May 14, 2018Gary Hopkins, age 66, of West, passed away Monday, May 14, 2018, in Waco. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Friday, May 18, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Burial will follow at Bold Springs Cemetery near West. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 17, at Aderhold Funeral Home.Gary was born July 9, 1951, in Dallas, the son of John and Frankie Oleta (Noble) Hopkins. He graduated from Richfield High School in 1969 and attended McLennan Community College. On February 14, 2004, he was united in marriage to Molly Shipp in West. Gary was a switchman for the Katy Railroad for 18 years and owner of JJ's Fast Time Fina in Hewitt for several years. He also was an equipment operator for the City of West until his retirement in 2007. He was a member of Crestview Church of Christ in Waco. Gary enjoyed sitting on the beach, fishing and the outdoors. His favorite place to be was Hopkins Beach and Sargent Beach.Survivors include his beloved wife, Molly Hopkins of West; children, Heather McNair and husband, Karl "Rock", of Woodway, Holli Short and husband, Cody, of Hewitt, Katie Morgan and husband, Kory, of Robinson, Ashley Steakley and husband, Andrew, of Waco, Kyle Binner and wife, Jamee, of Waco, Ashley Brooks and husband, Ben, of Cedar Park, Seth Binner of Ft. Worth, and Chad Demmitt and wife, Renee, of Speegleville; sisters, Sandra Shockey and husband, Ken, and Gloria McDonald; 15 grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.