Yvonne HoodApril 7, 1953 - June 1, 2018Yvonne "Sue" (Gaeke) Hood, of Waco, passed away late Friday evening, June 1, 2018, at the age of 65. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. A funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. John Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Yvonne was born, April 7, 1953, to Leslie Charles Gaeke, Sr. and Barbara (Lamont) Gaeke. She grew up in Waco and graduated from Connally High School in 1972. When Yvonne was younger, she spent years volunteering as a candy striper for Providence hospital. She also loved to dance.Yvonne was preceded in death by her father, Leslie C. Gaeke, Sr.She is survived by her mother, Barbara (Lamont) Gaeke of Waco; brother, Leslie C. Gaeke, Jr. and wife, Paula, of Robinson; father of her children, James C. Hood and wife, Gail, of Axtell; daughter, Jennifer (Hood) Howington and husband, Lee, of Cleburne; son, Michael Hood of Waco; grandchildren, Kylee and Kaden Howington of Cleburne; and aunts, uncles and cousins.Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
