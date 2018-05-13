James Walter HoneyNovember 27, 1930 - May 6, 2018James Water Honey, 87, of Waco, passed away on May 6, 2018. Graveside services will be from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m., Monday, May 14, 2018, at Lone Oak Cemetery, 338 Lone Oak Cemetery Road, Mart, Texas 76664.James was born November 27, 1930 to Nora D. Worrell and Thomas D. Honey at home in Elk, Texas. He was last married October 10, 1975 and will be laid to rest beside Irene E. Steed Honey.He was born and lived most of his lifetime in the Waco area. He was drafted and served in the United States Army from May 18, 1955 to May 17, 1957. He worked and retired from Cameron Mills, Waco, Texas. He enjoyed fishing and had several family fish-fry parties. After retirement he enjoyed creating wood crafts for family and friends.He is the oldest child and is preceded in death by his parents, Nora and Thomas Honey; sister, Emma Irene Honey Hardy; brother, Alton Honey; half brother, Jerry Jenkins; and son, Thomas Ray Honey.James is survived by his brother, Eldon R. Honey; son, James A. Honey Hayes, daughters, Ann Watson and Pill Greeson; sister-in-laws, Joyce Honey and Shirley Jenkins; with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We invite you to leave a message or memory on the online guestbook at www.wacofhmp.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.