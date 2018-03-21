C.E. HollowayDecember 31, 1922 - March 19, 2018C.E. Holloway, age 95, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, March 19, 2018 at a Hillsboro nursing home. He was the long-time owner of Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors of Hillsboro and Whitney. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 22, at the Marshall & Marshall Chapel in Hillsboro, with Rev. John Nader and Rev. Nancy Schusler officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Garden of Memory near Hillsboro. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 21, at the funeral home.Born in Tidwell in northern Hunt County on December 31, 1922, C.E. was one of six children born to C.E. and Lois (McKinney) Holloway. He grew up in the Tidwell and Greenville area before graduating from Farmersville High School. Following high school, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy in the summer of 1942. C.E. served in the South Pacific, including duty on the U.S.S. Indianapolis. He received his honorable discharge in January of 1946 and returned to Farmersville.Following the war, C.E. enrolled in mortuary college in Houston and received his Funeral Director and Embalming License in January 1947. On June 1, 1947, he was united in marriage to Lillie Fae Stanley. The couple celebrated their 70th anniversary this past June. On January 1, 1949, he joined the staff of Marshall & Marshall in Hillsboro.A tireless worker, C.E. soon became part owner of the firm and in 1985, C.E. and Lillie acquired the remaining interest from the Marshall family. He continued to work daily well into his eighties before turning the day to day operations over to his daughters and sons-in-law. At the time of his passing, he held the oldest active funeral directing and embalming license in the State of Texas, having been a licensed funeral director for 71 years.For more than 50 years, C.E. was a member of Hillsboro Lions Club, Hillsboro Masonic Lodge #196 AF&AM, and First United Methodist Church in Hillsboro. He also served on the Board of Directors for Hillsboro State Bank from 1984 until its acquisition by Bank of America.His hobby was work, with the exception of the occasional trip to the mountains or California, or a favorite fishing hole. For a number of years he raised polled herefords. He also had a prize vegetable garden and numerous fruit trees for many years that he loved to tend and share with family and friends. Even into his nineties, he was often found on his mower taking care of his four-acre yard.Preceding him in death were his parents; three brothers, Pete, Mack, and Harold Holloway; and sister, Martha Dunham. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Lillie Fae; two children, Jan Shaw and husband, James, of Whitney, Jackie Dumas and husband, Pat, of Hillsboro; brother, Billy Ray Holloway and wife, Virginia, of San Ramon, CA; three grandchildren, Matt Dumas and wife, Sarah, of Allen, Jon Shaw and wife, Ruthie, of Chalk Bluff, and Jeff Shaw and fiancee, Amber Williams, of Fort Worth; three great-grandchildren, Ellie and Beckett Dumas, and Holly Sue Shaw; and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church; PO Box 673; Hillsboro, TX 76645. Condolences may be made at www.marshallandmarshallfd.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.