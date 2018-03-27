Harry F. HolleyApril 29, 1920 - March 24, 2018Graveside services for Harry F. "Pop" Holley, 97, of Lufkin, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, 2018 in Valley Mills Cemetery in Valley Mills, TX.Mr. Holley was born April 29, 1920 in Iredell, TX. He passed away on March 24, 2018 at his residence.Pop was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a loyal, hardworking man and retired from Natural Gas Pipeline.. He was a long time member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lufkin and proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII.Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Gleena and Ronnie Nerren; grandchildren, Stephanie and Jeremy Mayes and Kevin Nerren; great-grandchildren, Hunter Mayes, Taylor Mayes, Brittany Nerren and Cheyanne Nerren; nieces, Gail Ransom, Donna Gildner, Beverly Taylor, Dottie Ross and Patty Parker; nephews, John McCameron, Bob Lyons and James Holley; and other family members and friends.He was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Holley.Gipson Funeral Home, directorsSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
