Toye HollandNov. 4, 1928 - April 20, 2018Toye Rebecca Myrick Holland, 89, a long-time resident of Waco, passed away on Friday, April 20, 2018, at Providence Hospice Place in Waco. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen, Texas.Toye was born on November 4, 1928, near Blue Ridge, Texas, in Collin County. She graduated from Farmersville High School in 1945, at the age of 16 and at the top of her class. In 1948, she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from North Texas University; in 1955, she received a Master of Science degree in Education from Baylor University.Toye married A. D. Holland in 1948, at the Little Chapel-in-the-Woods on the TWU campus in Denton, Texas. Over the next 46 years, she raised a family and taught children of various ages, at both public and parochial schools, in both Central Texas and Dallas. She and A. D. were the last surviving charter members of Western Heights Baptist Church in Waco, which was founded under the leadership of Dr. J. W. Ousley, in 1956-1957. After her retirement, Toye continued to be an avid reader, who studied the Bible eagerly and enjoyed researching a variety of subjects. She was also an active member of several national grassroots organizations and conservative advocacy groups, which promote family and traditional values.Preceding her in death are her husband of 64 years, A. D. Holland; and parents, L. C. and Molly Myrick.Those left behind to cherish Toye's memory include her sons, Layne Holland and wife, Phillicia, of San Marcos, Texas, Kim Holland and wife, Terrie, of China Spring, Texas, and Greg Holland and partner, George Lindsey, of China Spring, Texas; brother, Bill Myrick, of Moody, Texas; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins and friends.The Holland family wishes to thank Gay, from Providence Hospice, and the staff of Providence Hospice Place for taking such good care of our mother during her final months. We invite you to sign our mother's guest book at TJMfuneral.com. orSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
