Connie HolderJan. 24, 1957 - May 3, 2018Connie Ray Holder, 61, passed away Thursday May 3, 2018 in Waco, Texas. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday May 8, at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, May 7, at Bellmead Funeral home.Connie Ray Holder was born on January 24, 1957, in Waco, to Johnny and Gracie Wills Ray.Connie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Enoch, Robert, and James Ray; sisters, Linda McCormick and Patricia Ray; also by Dixie January and David Sawyer.Survivors include her son, Bobby Holder; four grandchildren, Dillan, Colby, Jordan, and Jai-Dillan; brothers, Ricky Ray and wife, Debbie, and Bobby Ray; sisters, Dorothy Ingram and husband, Frankie, and Judy Wills and husband, Johnny; sister-in-law, Shirley Ray; brother-in-law, Andy McCormick; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank all the nurses with Bluebonnet Hospice for their help and care.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
