Sandra HodsonOct. 29, 1941 - May 18, 2018Sandra Lee Hodson passed away peacefully in her home, Friday, May 18, 2018, at the age of 76. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 26, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 300 Ritchie Road, Hewitt, TX. Visitation will be 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday before the service.Sandi was born, October 29, 1941, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was sealed to parents Edward H and Dottie Fowler. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1960. On July 21, 1961 she married Gene R. Hodson in the Manti, Utah temple. Her memory will be carried on by her devoted husband of 57 years. She was a wonderful wife and mother. Sandi's greatest achievement in life was raising six children. Her talents included sewing, arts and crafts, writing poetry, flower arranging, cooking and baking bread. Sandi was devoted to her church callings and passionate about serving others.She was preceded in death by her parents; by her children, Mark F. and Douglas Lee Hodson and Camille Ann Havertz; and granddaughter, Emmalee Havertz.She is survived by her husband; sisters, Diane Bitton, Vicki and Paul Woodin, Patti and Scott Goodell, all of Utah; sons, Michael Gene and Heather Hodson of Fort Worth, David and LuAnn Hodson of Hewitt; daughter, Marilee Hodson of Waco; 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
