Daniel Martin HodgesDec. 25, 1943 - April 21, 2018Daniel Martin Hodges, 74, passed away Saturday, April 21, 2018 in Waco, Texas. A private service will be held at a later date.Mr. Hodges was born December 25, 1943 to Billy Franklin and Charlotte (Martin) Hodges in Everett, Washington. He was a longtime resident of Waco. Daniel graduated from Waco High School in 1961. He worked in the automobile industry.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean Hodges.He leaves behind four wonderful daughters, Dana Wilson and husband, Ernest, of Lorena, Denise Gunn and husband, Travis, of Waco, Melissa Odum of Robinson, and Stacy Thacker and husband, David, of Burleson; ten grandchildren; brother, Lloyd Hodges and wife, Rosalyn, of Flower Mound, sister, Lynda McDowell of Denton; niece, Ashley Hodges; nephews, Shawn Hodges and Kyle Hodges.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.